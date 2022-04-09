No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will rise to $106 million.

There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, two in Michigan and one in Washington state, according to the Multi- State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 8, 11, 29, 32, 40 and the Mega number was 2. The estimated jackpot was $94 million.

The drawing was the ninth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.