Los Angeles County, CA

Woman With Schizophrenia, Dementia Reported Missing

By City News Service
 2 days ago
HOLLYWOOD (CNS)- A 73-year-old woman who authorities said has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and dementia was reported missing today after last being seen in Hollywood.

Maggie Edwards Taylor was last seen at 11:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of DeLongpre Avenue, between Gower and Vine streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Taylor is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information about Taylor or her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: LASD

Los Angeles, CA
