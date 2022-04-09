Sneakerella Trailer Released By Disney+

In conjunction with the release of the show's first full trailer, Marvel Studios has released the new poster for Ms. Marvel, which we now know will debut in June, as previously rumored. The poster sees Ms. Marvel sitting atop a lamppost as an homage to Jamie McKelvie and Matt Wilson's cover to Ms. Marvel #5. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, who becomes the titular hero, Ms. Marvel, following in the footsteps of her heroes, Captain Marvel in particular, by becoming a young superhero in Jersey City. In the typical Marvel Comics style, she has to learn to balance her new life as a superhero with her responsibilities as a teenager going to school and dealing with family expectations. Check out the poster below.
