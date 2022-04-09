ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneakerella Trailer Released By Disney+

By Aaron Perine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneakerella has a brand new trailer this weekend. Disney+ rolled out the clip ahead of the May 13th premiere. After hits like Descendants, High School Musical, and ZOMBIES, the company is going back to the musical well with Sneakerella. This time, New York City plays host to the story of a...

ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
mensjournal.com

HBO Releases First Trailer for ‘We Own This City’ From ‘The Wire’ Creator

Fans of gritty HBO dramas like The Deuce and The Wire now have a new show to look forward to: We Own This City. The first teaser trailer for the six-hour limited series debuted today, and it explores the rampant corruption and abuse within the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, as well as the federal investigation that exposed it. Jon Bernthal plays one of the central characters in the show, but some of the biggest stars are behind the camera. George Pelecanos and David Simon—alums of The Deuce and The Wire, among other hit HBO shows—are both involved with this new project.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Watch NSYNC Perform at Alexa Bliss' Wedding

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera had their wedding this Saturday in California and some famous figures from the world of music popped up at the reception. That included three members of the iconic boy band NSYNC, and videos from their performance at the reception quickly spread online on Sunday. Bliss tweeted out afterward, "AMAZING WEDDING!! Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings – Steve who wrote 'say you won't let go' & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz – we have the coolest friends."
WWE
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Marin's Final Makeover to Life

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Marin Kitagawa's spiciest cosplay makeover to life! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule earlier this year, and while it might be wrapped up for now, it's hard to deny just how much of an impact the series made right out of the gate. Despite all of the larger blockbuster series taking up fans' attention over the course of the schedule, this series ended up becoming one of the major standouts when the Winter schedule came to an end.
COMICS
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Releases "Sonic Cut" Trailer

Sonic is all about speed, and a new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 plays up the character's abilities in a major way! Paramount has released what it's calling the "Sonic Cut" trailer, which races through a number of compelling shots from the new movie. If you slow things down, you might be able to catch a handful of previously unseen images from the film, but for those without Sonic's power set, a regular speed trailer will be released tomorrow. It's an interesting way of hyping up the new trailer's release, and it's all too fitting for Sega's blue blur!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Highlights Juvia in Special New Sketch

Fairy Tail's original series creator is showing some major love to Juvia with some special new art! Hiro Mashima is probably one of the busiest creators working in the industry today as not only does he currently have an ongoing weekly series with Edens Zero, but he's also been continuing the story of Fairy Tail with an official sequel series. The creator has a ton of spinning plates at all times, and that makes it even more impressing to fans when the creator honors some of his (and fans') favorite characters with some special tributes every now and again.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney+ Removes Adult-Focused Movies Added by Mistake

Not so fast, Hot Shots: Disney+ has pulled a pair of 20th Century Studios movies after apparently adding them to the platform by mistake. Just days after Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux unexpectedly became available to stream, the two 20th Century (formerly Fox) movies have disappeared from Disney+. (The Top Gun spoofs starring Charlie Sheen were not among the titles included on the streamer's monthly listing of new additions to the Disney+ library for April 2022.) Also erroneously announced as coming soon in the U.S. was Jet Li's Kiss of the Dragon, an R-rated Fox action-thriller that will stream on Disney+ in Canada on April 29.
MOVIES
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Season 3 Renewal Revealed by The CW

The CW has renewed its hit revival series Walker for a third season. The network ordered a new installment of the show along with several others: All American (season 5), Riverdale (season 7), The Flash (season 9), Nancy Drew (season 4), Kung Fu (season 3), Superman & Lois (season 3).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Poster Released By Disney+

In conjunction with the release of the show's first full trailer, Marvel Studios has released the new poster for Ms. Marvel, which we now know will debut in June, as previously rumored. The poster sees Ms. Marvel sitting atop a lamppost as an homage to Jamie McKelvie and Matt Wilson's cover to Ms. Marvel #5. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, who becomes the titular hero, Ms. Marvel, following in the footsteps of her heroes, Captain Marvel in particular, by becoming a young superhero in Jersey City. In the typical Marvel Comics style, she has to learn to balance her new life as a superhero with her responsibilities as a teenager going to school and dealing with family expectations. Check out the poster below.
COMICS
AdWeek

Paramount+ Releases CGI-Heavy Halo Trailer

After nearly a decade in development, the iconic Xbox franchise Halo is making the jump from a first-person shooter game to the small screen, debuting Thursday, May 24 on Paramount+. In the new Halo trailer, there’s not too much on what Master Chief’s live action missions will look like, but...
VIDEO GAMES

