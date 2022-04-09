Superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again.

The singer announced the news to her fans Friday evening in her "On the JLo" newsletter. Rumors that the celebrity couple planned to tie the knot spread this past week after Lopez was spotted wearing a green diamond engagement ring. The performer also hinted at her new status, dropping clues on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, began dating in 2002, and the power couple was dubbed “Bennifer” by the media, even getting engaged that year. They called off the wedding plans in January 2004.

Rekindling their romance in 2021, the superstars made their relationship Instagram official last year.

“It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives, where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other,” Lopez said in an interview with People magazine.

Lopez and Affleck appeared together at the “Marry Me” premiere in February, with Lopez sporting all white for the occasion.