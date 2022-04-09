ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer's wife Shelley sells Jacksonville home for $2.3 million

By Alexandria Mansfield, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

A trust led by fired Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s wife , Shelley Jean Meyer, sold the South Jacksonville house it bought in April 2021 back to Satyaprakash Krishnarao, the property's previous owner along with spouse Jennifer Krishnarao, for $150,000 more than Meyer paid for the home.

The Jacksonville Daily Record first reported the sale on Wednesday.

Shelley Jean Meyer, individually and as trustee of the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust, sold the Glen Kernan house for $2.3 million on March 8, less than one year after its purchase for $2.15 million.

The two-story home, was built in 2007 and boasts an elevator, butler's kitchen, game room, heated pool and spa and a summer kitchen, according to a past Zillow listing for the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08chDa_0f4TWDA100
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom and two-half-bathroom house sits on three-quarters of an acre.

The deed was recorded with the Duval County Clerk of Courts on March 28.

The home also is on the same street as the house of former Florida Gators quarterback, Tim Tebow, who played for Meyer in college, winning the Heisman Trophy and two national championships.

Meyer joined the Jaguars in January 2021 after six seasons as head coach at Ohio State. He was fired Dec. 16 with a 2-11 record amid concerns about his behavior, including reports of harsh treatment of his players and coaching staff.

Shad Khan said in a Dec. 16 statement he was "bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Urban Meyer's wife Shelley sells Jacksonville home for $2.3 million

