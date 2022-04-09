ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeAnn Rimes to release 'beyond special' new album 'god's work' this September

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

This year finds LeAnn Rimes in full swing celebrating her 25th career anniversary. Now there's a new album coming.

On Friday, the "I Need You" singer announced marking the momentous occasion by naming September 16 as the release date for her 19th studio album, "god's work."

"For me, 'god's work' was all about a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit," Rimes said in a press release. She intentionally chose an all-lowercase album title and track listing and defended the choice. "If we're arguing about why the 'g' is or isn't capitalized, we're missing the whole point. It's so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances."

The album features collaborations with various artists, including Mickey Guyton , Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., Robert Randolph, and more. Also, Rimes paired with her frequent collaborator Darrell Brown as a producer and songwriter for the recording.

What you didn't see on TV at the Grammys: Jon Batiste opens up about his wife's cancer, Carrie Underwood in tears

Cover art for "god's work," LeAnn Rimes 19th studio album Norman Seeff

The three-year recording process was described by the artist as requiring "(digging) into the duality of life," which saw her "(need) to be at the place I am in my life now in order to release this record wholeheartedly. It's so empowering that I am finally there."

Rimes shared a sneak peek of what to expect in a video to Instagram Friday . "This collection of songs is beyond special to me and we have carefully curated every step of this process, like never before," she captioned the post. "I can’t wait for this new music to be in your speakers and more importantly, your hearts."

"god’s work" is available for pre-order . Upon purchase, fans will be granted access to “throw my arms around the world” and “i do (Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes duet),” as well as the new track "how much a heart can hold."

Rimes will also celebrate her 25th career anniversary by headlining an episode of CMT Crossroads featuring an all-female lineup, including Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark, commemorating Rimes’ career by recognizing the path she blazed forward for women in all genres. The special will air April 14 on CMT.

The release of her "god's work" album will coincide with a nationwide tour, "the story…so far," this summer.

Music news: Ed Sheeran says 'baseless claims' are 'damaging' to songwriting industry after copyright win

"god’s work" track listing

  1. spaceship
  2. the only (Ft. Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper)
  3. awakening
  4. how much a heart can hold
  5. throw my arms around the world
  6. the wild (Ft. Sheila E. and Mickey Guyton)
  7. innocent
  8. god’s work (Ft. Robert Randolph, Mickey Guyton, and Tata Vega)
  9. something better’s coming
  10. imagined with love
  11. there will be a better day
  12. i do (Duet by Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LeAnn Rimes to release 'beyond special' new album 'god's work' this September

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
