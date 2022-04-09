ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County gas prices drop for 11th straight day

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 11th consecutive day Saturday, decreasing 2.5 cents to $5.824.

The average price has dropped 19.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 2.9 cents Friday, which was its largest decrease since March 24, 2020, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreases follow a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274.

The average price is 12.2 cents less than one week ago but 22.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.851 higher than one year ago.

