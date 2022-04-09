ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Spitfire part ways with Prov1de

 2 days ago

The London Spitfire parted ways with support player Owen “Prov1de” Warner on Saturday, citing a code of conduct violation.

The decision comes after computer screenshots surfaced that suggested Prov1de sent explicit pictures and messages to a 16-year-old player in 2019. He was 20 at the time.

“We were recently made aware of a code of conduct violation involving one of our contracted players,” the Spitfire wrote on Twitter. “We have mutually parted ways with Prov1de, effective immediately, following the results of an internal investigation.”

Prov1de, who used to be known as Slur, returned to the Overwatch League after being dropped by the Los Angeles Valiant prior to the 2020 season following screenshots that emerged of him using racial slurs in 2018.

The Englishman apologized and retired from professional play in 2020 before returning with DarkMode NA and Maryville Esports.

–Field Level Media




