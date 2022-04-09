ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-time Oscars host Billy Crystal says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was ‘an assault’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Billy Crystal isn’t mincing words about the slap heard ‘round the world.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comic, 57, joked about the shorter hairstyle worn by Jada Pinkett Smith — who suffers from alopecia — was “a most disturbing incident,” Crystal, 74, said on this week’s episode of “Back on the Record with Bob Costas.”

“It was an assault,” continued the “When Harry Met Sally” star.

Crystal noted he’s “been thrown things” while hosting awards shows like the Grammys.

Crystal previously addressed The Slap at the final dress rehearsal for his Broadway show, “Mr. Saturday Night,” in the days after the March 27 ceremony.

“Oh man, we got through a show where no one got slapped,” Crystal said in a video published at the time by Deadline .

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday banned Smith from any of its events, whether virtual or in-person, for 10 years. The ban came a week after Smith , who took home the best actor Oscar shortly after the altercation , announced his resignation from the academy.

