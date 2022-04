Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Monday to spend $12.4 million and deplete the money from its housing bond referendums to create around 600 affordable housing units. What’s happening: The money for the seven projects spread across the city is contingent on their receiving tax credits. The funding comes from the Housing Trust Fund, the city’s primary […] The post Where the last of Charlotte’s housing bond money is going appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO