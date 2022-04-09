ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Reward offered after 3 killed in vehicular homicide

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caxjt_0f4TVnhq00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is seeking information on a vehicular homicide case that occurred Friday in northeast Denver.

At 6 p.m., two dark-colored mid-size sedans were traveling southbound on North Peoria Street, south of Interstate 70. As the cars continued to move next to each other, shots were fired from one of the sedans near East 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street.

4 car crash spree leaves 2 dead, including 5-year old

The sedans continued southbound at a high rate of speed over the bridge and onto the railroad tracks. One of the cars collided with a pickup truck while the other sedan fled the scene southbound over the bridge.

Three people are dead, including the suspect who collided with the pickup truck.

One of the victims was identified Sunday morning as Uriel Reyes Medina. He was a father of three. His family has set up a Gofundme .

Denver PD is asking anyone with information on the speeding sedans, shots fired, or vehicular collision to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers immediately. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. To report a tip, call 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

Terrie McNeil
3d ago

so sad my heart is so heavy right now. sending prayers to all in the mighty name of Jesus. I know one of the kids that die

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Vehicular Homicide#Kdvr#Gofundme#Denver Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Six Shootings, Three Stabbings, Two Deaths

All too often in metro Denver, there's a direct correlation between warming weather and violent incidents — and that proved to be the case again this weekend. From Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, Denver and Aurora cumulatively experienced six shootings and three stabbings. Two people died and multiple individuals were injured as a result of the incidents.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy