Man in custody for allegedly stealing Marina Fire Department vehicle

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE APRIL 11, 2022 at 12:02 p.m. -- A Sacramento man is in Monterey County Jail after carjacking Marina Fire Chief Doug McCoun's marked SUV Friday night.

Kevin Murphy Peck, 42, stole an Aston Martin earlier in the day and crashed it, which is why Marina Fire was responding to the area.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, Peck unbuckled the chief's seatbelt, took him out of the car and drove off with the SUV to Fresno.

Peck was later spotted at a home in the Carmel Highlands area around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday and was detained shortly after.

That is when police recovered the stolen Marina fire vehicle.

Peck is in jail on charges of felony counts of vehicle theft, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and carjacking.

His bail is set at $150,000.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said there is still no motive for Peck's alleged crimes.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHP Monterey said a man is in custody for allegedly stealing a Marina Fire Department vehicle on Friday night.

KION has learned the Marina Fire vehicle belonged to Marina Fire Chief Doug McCoun.

Investigators said they were responding to a crash at Highway 156 and Meridian when Chief McCoun drove up to the scene.

In its preliminary report, the CHP said a man approached McCoun, pulled him out of their truck and drove off in the Marina Fire vehicle.

Chief McCoun wasn't hurt in the incident. Investigators then spent overnight looking for the vehicle and suspect in the theft. The vehicle was described as a Ford Expedition-type vehicle and not one of the large fire engines used to fight fires.

Saturday morning, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office was responding to reports of a possible burglary in progress in the Carmel area.

The CHP said when deputies arrived they found the stolen Marina Fire vehicle and a man inside.

That man has been placed into custody at the Monterey County Jail.

KION contacted Fresno Police following reports that the stolen vehicle may have been taken to Fresno before ending up in Carmel.

Fresno Police confirmed they did get a call that a truck with decals indicating it belonged to a fire department was reported.

Fresno P.D. said when they got to the home where it was parked at, the vehicle was gone. They also could not confirm if the truck belonged to Marina Fire. We're awaiting that information as CHP-Monterey continues its investigation.

This is a developing story

