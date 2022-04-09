ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

Man in custody for allegedly stealing Marina Fire Department vehicle

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uF3BM_0f4TUr6900

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE APRIL 11, 2022 at 12:02 p.m. -- A Sacramento man is in Monterey County Jail after carjacking Marina Fire Chief Doug McCoun's marked SUV Friday night.

Kevin Murphy Peck, 42, stole an Aston Martin earlier in the day and crashed it, which is why Marina Fire was responding to the area.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, Peck unbuckled the chief's seatbelt, took him out of the car and drove off with the SUV to Fresno.

Peck was later spotted at a home in the Carmel Highlands area around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday and was detained shortly after.

That is when police recovered the stolen Marina fire vehicle.

Peck is in jail on charges of felony counts of vehicle theft, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and carjacking.

His bail is set at $150,000.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said there is still no motive for Peck's alleged crimes.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHP Monterey said a man is in custody for allegedly stealing a Marina Fire Department vehicle on Friday night.

KION has learned the Marina Fire vehicle belonged to Marina Fire Chief Doug McCoun.

Investigators said they were responding to a crash at Highway 156 and Meridian when Chief McCoun drove up to the scene.

In its preliminary report, the CHP said a man approached McCoun, pulled him out of their truck and drove off in the Marina Fire vehicle.

Chief McCoun wasn't hurt in the incident. Investigators then spent overnight looking for the vehicle and suspect in the theft. The vehicle was described as a Ford Expedition-type vehicle and not one of the large fire engines used to fight fires.

Saturday morning, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office was responding to reports of a possible burglary in progress in the Carmel area.

The CHP said when deputies arrived they found the stolen Marina Fire vehicle and a man inside.

That man has been placed into custody at the Monterey County Jail.

KION contacted Fresno Police following reports that the stolen vehicle may have been taken to Fresno before ending up in Carmel.

Fresno Police confirmed they did get a call that a truck with decals indicating it belonged to a fire department was reported.

Fresno P.D. said when they got to the home where it was parked at, the vehicle was gone. They also could not confirm if the truck belonged to Marina Fire. We're awaiting that information as CHP-Monterey continues its investigation.

This is a developing story

The post Man in custody for allegedly stealing Marina Fire Department vehicle appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marina, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Marina, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Meridian, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Fresno Police#Marina Fire Department#Chp
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate found dead at Santa Clara County jail

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating an in-custody death. On Monday, officials said San Jose police brought in a 58-year-old man to the Santa Clara Main Jail who was arrested on a felony bench warrant for false imprisonment. According to the sheriff’s office, the following […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gilroy Police Locate Woman's Body in Canal

Gilroy police investigators are looking into how a woman's body wound up in a canal. A police spokesperson said Friday afternoon that her remains were located just after noon in the canal, located near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they immediately located the woman's...
GILROY, CA
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

5-Alarm Fire Destroys Home Depot in South San Jose

Firefighters late Saturday continued to battle a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose. A large plume of thick, black smoke from the blaze on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road can be seen for miles in the South Bay. Firefighters said a pet hospital nearby has also been evacuated and anyone looking to reunite with pets should go to Golfland on Winfield.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy