Brooklyn Beckham is all smiles as he’s spotted for first time on his wedding day to Nicola Peltz

By Shan Ally
The US Sun
 2 days ago
BROOKYLN Beckham flashed a big smile as he was spotted for first time on his wedding day to Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria’s eldest, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, will tie the knot today on the bride’s family’s £76million beachside estate in Palm Beach, Miami.

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted for the first time on his wedding day Credit: The Mega Agency
The aspiring chef was seen wearing a monogrammed shirt Credit: The Mega Agency

Aspiring chef Brooklyn looked in high spirits earlier today ahead of his wedding extravaganza.

He was seen wearing a white monogrammed shirt with a matching pair of trousers which looked like pyjamas.

Looking composed, the groom carried a cute Bichon Frise pup and drove a golf cart around the estate.

Around noon, Brooklyn’s sister Harper, 10, was seen arriving at the compound house in a black Escalade.

Dressed in what appeared to be pyjamas, she was carrying a bottle of water and a mobile phone.

Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham were amongst the first guest to arrive for the pre-wedding party yesterday.

The couple and their daughter Harper joined Brooklyn at the Peltz estate in Palm Beach where he and actress Nicola, 27, will say 'I do'.

Football legend David, 46, looked chuffed as he turned up in his Maserati sportscar.

Meanwhile former Spice Girl Victoria, 47, was on hand to help bring boxes inside.

Brooklyn's little sister Harper Seven looked pretty in a floral dress as she helped her fashion designer mum.

The Peltz family's £76m beachside estate was flanked by heavy security as the guests started arriving ahead of the big day, thought to be costing a cool £3m.

A ring of steel has been formed around three marquees on the estate, with a cop car guarding a beach entrance half a mile away yesterday. A security helicopter has also been seen circling the area.

The Sun previously revealed the couple are to have a “double wedding”, with two ceremonies marking the separate faiths of Nicola’s parents. One will be Catholic, a nod to mum Claudia, and the other Jewish, for her dad Nelson.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn — who has said he will wear a skullcap, or yarmulke — is also going to take Nicola’s surname as his middle name.

Other guests expected for the celebrations include Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

Geri Horner has decided to skip the nuptials and has instead flown to Melbourne to support Red Bull-owning husband Christian at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Other famous faces set to attend include the Beckhams' close family friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria and model Gigi Hadid.

It's thought Brooklyn and Nicola have also extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On the day 300 guests will be treated to limitless £200 bottles of Bollinger champagne and Cordon Bleu grub, with £50,000 spent on rare orchids to decorate the tables.

And the famously canny Beckhams will not pay a penny — as Nicola's mega-loaded dad Nelson, 79, has insisted on covering the whole event.

The groom looked composed ahead of his wedding extravaganza today Credit: The Mega Agency
The couple will have two ceremonies marking the separate faiths of Nicola's parents Credit: Instagram

