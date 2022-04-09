ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

This four question IQ test will reveal how smart you are

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

At some stage in everyone's life, it would be nice to be considered intelligent or at least in possession of a high IQ.

You can take all the IQ tests that you want and read the most complex books available to you but there must be an easier way of gauging how smart you are.

Luckily for you and me, the great folks over at AsapSCIENCE have identified four questions that could help determine how much intelligence you possess.

They assess your emotional intelligence, your verbal and non-verbal abilities, your musical-rhythmic intelligence and your visual intelligence.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

To partake in this mini-quiz watch the video below and listen carefully.


How did you get on? Harder than you thought they would be, right?

Well, as you may have noticed, there isn't one particular way to understand just how intelligent you are, as IQ can cover multiple traits and subjects.

So, while you might be really clever at recognising whether the tone is right in a piece of music, you may have difficulty identifying the correct shape in a line-up of many.

Of course, there is a chance that you got all of those questions right - but don't feel disheartened if you didn't.

Intelligence can come in various forms and is sometimes assisted by your personal background and upbringing, and can't always be easily pinpointed through an IQ test.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iq Tests#Emotional Intelligence#Asapscience#Iq
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Indy100

Here is the world's shortest IQ test, made up of just three questions

Professional and DIY IQ tests are popular because they offer a formula that allows you to compare yourself to other people and see how average (or above average) your intelligence is.The Cognitive Reflection Test (CRT) is dubbed the world’s shortest IQ test because it consists of just three questions. It assesses your ability to identify that a simple problem can actually be harder than it first appears. The quicker you do this, the more intelligent you appear to be.Here are the three questions:1. A bat and a ball cost £1.10 in total. The bat costs £1.00 more than the ball....
Phys.org

Expert examines link between attachment styles and life satisfaction

Why are some happier flying solo while others want a romantic partner? Are some people truly better off alone?. Geoff MacDonald, a professor in the department of psychology in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, investigated the topic in a recent study that resulted in the first data to connect "attachment styles" to how happy people are with being single and with their lives overall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
psychologytoday.com

The Strengths of the Highly Sensitive Person

Psychology tends to focus on the negative qualities of the highly sensitive person. According to new research, of the six basic qualities in highly sensitive people, four are actually beneficial. Looking at highly sensitive people in terms of their strengths and weaknesses can help everyone be more attuned to life's...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Smart devices spy on you – 2 computer scientists explain how the Internet of Things can violate your privacy

Have you ever felt a creeping sensation that someone’s watching you? Then you turn around and you don’t see anything out of the ordinary. Depending on where you were, though, you might not have been completely imagining it. There are billions of things sensing you every day. They are everywhere, hidden in plain sight – inside your TV, fridge, car and office. These things know more about you than you might imagine, and many of them communicate that information over the internet. Back in 2007, it would have been hard to imagine the revolution of useful apps and services that smartphones...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

'Impulsive psychopaths like crypto': research shows how 'dark' personality traits affect Bitcoin enthusiasm

Since the invention of Bitcoin in 2009 the global cryptocurrency market has grown from nothing to a value of around US$2 trillion. From a price of US$1 in 2011, Bitcoin rose to an all-time high of more than US$63,000 in April 2021, and now hovers around the US$42,000 mark. Large fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices are common, which makes them a highly speculative investment. What kind of people are willing to take the risk, and what motivates them? We conducted a survey to find out. In particular, we wanted to know about the relationship between the so-called “dark tetrad” personality traits...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, with vocal chord paralysis who struggles to speak loudly reveals she's been forced to quit her job at a dog groomers and can never go to the pub because it's too noisy to be heard

An Italian woman living in the UK has revealed that she has struggled to get a job that accommodates her need for a quiet environment where she doesn't have to strain or raise her voice. Claudia Serra, 29, who lives in Croydon, noticed that she was unable to scream like...
HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy