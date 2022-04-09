ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio AAA Girls Hockey Program

By Latricia Polk
WSYX ABC6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is an elite new league and it's just...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

WSYX ABC6

Children's book causes stir at Buckeye Valley Local school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a book about learning to be yourself and loving who you are, but it's sparking some controversy in a local school district. Some parents told ABC 6 that the book was given the boot at a Buckeye Valley Local school because some thought it could be promoting a gay lifestyle.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police postpone marshmallow drop due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police announced it's postponing its first-ever marshmallow drop. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 9 at the Columbus Police Academy. The community was invited to come out and watch as a helicopter flew over the parking lot dropping marshmallows.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

Women’s Basketball: Jones transfers to Dayton

Ohio State sophomore guard Anyssa Jones puts up a shot during the Ohio State-Alabama State game Dec. 15, 2021. Ohio State won 97-51. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Anyssa Jones announced Friday she is transferring to the University of Dayton to complete her final three years of eligibility.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Republicans introduce bill mirroring Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Ohio Republican state representatives introduced a bill to prevent schools from teaching "inherently racist concepts." It also restricts the teaching of instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity. State Reps. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) and Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) introduced House Bill 616. The language...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck in south Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly died after being struck by a dump truck while walking on a south Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda didn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wins OVAC All-Star Game

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game took place at Wheeling Park High School. Ohio had an early lead but West Virginia was getting it done from long range early. Alec Poland from Morgantown cashed in from deep. Korey Beckett showed off that he just wasn’t a weapon on the football field and capitalized from […]
WHEELING, WV
WSYX ABC6

1 dead in north Columbus car accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been pronounced deceased after a car accident in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the accident happened along Ikea Way. The victim crashed into a pole and was pronounced dead by medics, police said. According to police, one car is involved.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man stabbed in north Columbus domestic incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed by his girlfriend in north Columbus. According to police, the man was attacking the woman and bashing the windshield of her car when she stabbed him. The man showed up at St. Ann's Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bald eagle population taking flight: Latest report finds increase in Ohio nests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is releasing some good news just in time for Earth Month. ODNR's latest survey of eagle nests across the state shows a nesting success rate of 82% in the spring of 2021. Plus, the number of young eagles per nest was 1.6 which is above the '1' per nest required to sustain the bird's population.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Hansel and Gretel from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane brought two adorable kittens to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. Meet Hansel and Gretel! They were given their names by Good Day Columbus anchor Kurt Ludlow, live on the show!. The brother-sister duo is almost 8 weeks old. They also have...
COLUMBUS, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
MACEDONIA, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

High school scores/schedules: April 9

Batteries—Huddleston and Orosz; Wise and Kimball. W—Wise, 7-1. L—Huddleston, 1-3. Save—None. HR—Stow: Mansfield; Brecksville: Mack. Records: Stow 1-3, 1-1; Brecksville 7-2, 3-0. Notes: Stow: Mansfield double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs. Brecksville: Mack double, home run, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 stolen bases; O’Malley 2 RBIs;...
AKRON, OH
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 11

1: Keystone 6-1 2: North Ridgeville 6-0 Crop comments: Lots of good play in the first two weeks of the season. Keystone sits at the top of the Crop as it did at the top of Division II state tournament last year. After dropping their first game of the season in South Carolina, the Wildcats have won all of their local games. They have defeated quality teams including Amherst (10-5) and Wellington (11-3). … Avon has the most wins of any area team, with the Eagles’ big Southwestern Conference games against Amherst and North Ridgeville being postponed. Kayla Dykin has been pitching at a high level, throwing a six-inning perfect game with 16 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Olmsted Falls. Amherst has dropped two games, but they were to the Wildcats and North Ridgeville (13-0), the top two teams in the area. The Comets have since won four in a row over Brookside (5-0), Willoughby South (13-5), Midview (3-2) and Avon Lake (3-2). … North Ridgeville has started its season on a roll. The Rangers are tied for first place in the SWC with Avon and are a game above the Comets. They have also defeated Olmsted Falls (12-0), Elyria (6-3) and Brunswick (9-2). … Wellington started strong as well, with an 11-6 win over Elyria Catholic. The Dukes’ losses are to Strongsville, Keystone and to Shelby in the MVD Invitational. They have also defeated Avon Lake, Mapleton twice and Oberlin. … Rocky River split its season opener with Lutheran West and swept Fairview. … North Olmsted started 2-0 before traveling south and falling to Columbus DeSales and Bishop Ready. However, the Eagles bounced back with wins over Bay and Gilmour Academy. … Firelands started 3-3 and has won two in a row, over Clearview (22-4) and a close 6-5 road win against Edison on April 8.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH

