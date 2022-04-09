ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Walking Our Faith: Here’s hope

By Suzanne Elizabeth AndersonWalking Our Faith
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

If you’re like 99% of us the week leading up to Easter might first conjure up thoughts of chocolate bunnies, colorful hats, roast leg of lamb or spiral cut ham, or Home Depot commercials urging us to consider what we’re going to plant in our spring gardens....

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Why the decline in church attendance won’t end here

I remember sitting in the lunchroom back in high school when two girls began to argue and fight. It started with a sucker punch and then quickly escalated to hair pulling, kicking and body slams. The girls were fighting over a boy named Tony. But Tony was nowhere to be found. He didn’t show up to break them apart or ease the situation.
RELIGION
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Breckenridge, CO
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.13:3-4; quote by Marcus Aurelius

For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Bunnies#Faith#Earth#Home Depot#Cancer Research Hospital
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Science changes, God does not

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated, “The only thing that is constant is change.” As a physician, I have seen how our understanding of diseases and their treatment has changed over time as the science “changed”. Heraclitus was correct about change in our human experience but he was wrong when it comes to our God, Yehovah!
RELIGION
Daily Leader

Trust God and tithe

“Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed me!” — Malachi 3:8, NKJV. “You are cursed with a curse, for you have robbed me, even this whole nation.” — Malachi 3:9, NKJV. Many of the world’s problems could be avoided if only God’s people would...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Uvalde Leader-News

Christ was sacrificed as our Passover lamb

1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
UVALDE, TX
Parents Magazine

Why I'm Teaching My Kids To Be Spiritual Not Religious

While recently driving to school, my 13-year-old son out of nowhere asked, "Why don't we go to church anymore?" I thought for a moment and answered honestly: "Well, I'm not sure." At the start of the pandemic, attending weekly church services was not possible. And while we watched virtual services...
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Acts 4:10,12

Let it be known to all of you and to all the people of Israel that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead—by him this man is standing before you well. — Acts 4:10,12 (ESV)
RELIGION
Deseret News

How Latter-day Saints help others is baked into every ward congregation

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. On Saturday and Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson issued a call to a global general conference audience of millions for people everywhere to fast, pray and care for everyone who is distressed, hurt, struggling and suffering, including those impacted by the fighting in Ukraine.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy