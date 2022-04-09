Man arrested after driving truck through smoke shop

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested after driving his truck through the entrance of a smoke shop in Groton on Saturday, police said.

The Groton Police Department responded to the entrance of Northern Lights Smoke Shop at 771 Long Hill Rd. around 12:20 p.m.

Police said a pick-up truck had driven through the front entrance, almost entirely to the rear of the store. The 2004 Toyota Tundra was believed to be in the parking lot just prior to the crash.

The Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department identified the driver of the truck as 45-year-old Jeremy Coher of Groton. When the fire department tried to remove Coher from the truck, they were met with physical resistance.

Police said Coher fought with the firefighters and police before he was placed under arrest.

Coher was transported to L&M Hospital in the custody of the GPD to receive treatment for minor injuries sustained in the crash. No employees from Northern Lights were injured in the incident.

Photo obtained by WTNH.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Police urge witnesses or anyone with information regarding the crash to reach out to the GPD at (860) 441-6712.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.