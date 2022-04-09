ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

5 Easy Ways I’m Keeping My Family Fed During Spring Sports Season

By Meghan Splawn
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I signed my first-grader up for baseball, I was excited for spring evenings at the ball field and watching him find community in his team. What I wasn’t expecting? The pregame batting practices that would keep us on those fields for hours on a Wednesday night or the double-game weeks...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Pot#Sports Season#Little League#Instagram
The Kitchn

I Tried Damn Delicious’ 15-Minute Spaghetti Carbonara and Did Not Expect These Results

I would love to sit here and act like I’ve never taken a shortcut in my professional cooking life, but that would simply not be true. In fact, I love a good shortcut and I will seek one out whenever possible. Work smarter, not harder, right? When perusing the internet for contenders to go head to head in our recipe showdown for carbonara, I came across Damn Delicious’ take on carbonara. It boasted a super-straightforward ingredient list and a 15- minute cook time that was hard to pass up. I’m all for simplifying, so I was super curious to give this recipe a spin.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Never Thought Tuna Could Taste So Good Until I Found This Chef-Owned Tinned Fish Brand

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, I was never the biggest fan of tuna fish. There was something about the texture and smell of the mayo-infused tuna my mom made that just didn’t do it for me (sorry, Mom!). I was also a vegetarian for a period of time while I was younger, so it wasn’t until adulthood that I decided to give tuna a chance. More and more sustainably caught tinned fish brands are filling up the grocery aisles (and our Instagram feeds) — and in gourmet flavors, to boot — which definitely piqued my interest. And as a private chef, I really needed to see (er, taste) what all the hype was about. But it happened in a totally unplanned way.
AUSTIN, TX
The Kitchn

My Grandmother Had One Simple Rule That’s Kept My Family’s Kitchen Drawers Spotless for More than 75 Years

My grandmother’s kitchen was a fabulous ’70’s kitchen with yellow formica counters and a trailing ivy that hung in a half-circle basket from the ceiling. A tiny bird made of itty-bitty feathers glued to a styrofoam ball perched on a wire stuck into the soil, and the cat, Michelle, liked to curl up on the ottoman by the TV, annoyed at all the family noise but choosing to hang out with us anyway.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kitchn

The Freezer Find I Keep on Hand for Easy, Near-Instant Apps All Year Round

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love any holiday. Actually, let me amend that: I love any chance to entertain family and friends. First, because it’s a treat to be able to enjoy each other’s company, and second, because appetizers are some of the best foods known to mankind. Made-from-scratch apps are great, but if there’s one thing my mom taught me, it’s that shortcuts — namely the kind you can stash in your freezer year-round — are the way to go when entertaining guests. That’s where one of my favorite frozen finds comes in. It’s perfect for any occasion (any time of year) and super fun to customize!
CELL PHONES
The Kitchn

I’m the Grocery Editor at Kitchn and This Grab-and-Go Breakfast Is the Best New Thing I Tried All Week

Admittedly, I was late to the overnight oats party — and not fashionably late, years late. Looking back, it was hard for me to break away from my routine breakfast; few things were quicker, easier, and more satisfying than cereal and milk. I even stored some at whatever office I worked in at the time to enjoy after my morning commute, so I could “sleep in” an extra 10 minutes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Pint of Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream I Could Find — These Are the 2 I’ll Be Buying Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me well, knows that I have at least three pints and/or tubs of ice cream (or ice cream-based desserts) stashed in my freezer at all times. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is (iced-coffee fans, you get it!), I’m adding scoops to bowls or cones, or just diving right into the tub, spoon in hand. My childhood favorite is, and remains, chocolate ice cream. Over the years, I’ve tried my fair share of brands out there, but could really never decide which one I liked best … until now. I sampled 19 different brands of chocolate ice cream, including seven dairy-free options, to nail down a winner in each category once and for all. Here’s how it went!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

A Week of Easy Spring Meals to Help You Eat More Vegetables

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s the time of spring when the tables at the farmers market are piled high with a bounty of spring produce. There’s asparagus and radishes and carrots and greens and herbs, and I want all of it! It’s nearly impossible to contain my excitement, as evidenced by my large tote overflowing with a rainbow of vegetables. I’m certain that I’m not alone in my excitement and enthusiasm for spring vegetables, and for those of you who are just as giddy for peak-season produce, this week’s meal prep plan was made with you in mind.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Extra-Chocolatey Spin on Muddy Buddies Is the Only Way You’ll Want to Have Them in the Future

Muddy Buddies (also known as Puppy Chow), is a popular Chex recipe that transforms the simple cereal into a sweet snack. The original recipe uses plain Chex cereal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Essentially, you melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter together; stir in vanilla; pour it over the Chex; mix it all together; and then coat it with powdered sugar by shaking it in a resealable plastic bag. It’s easy enough and ready in about 15 minutes, but blogger Sarah Crawford of Broma Bakery has an even easier way of making it.
PETS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy