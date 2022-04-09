5 Easy Ways I’m Keeping My Family Fed During Spring Sports Season
By Meghan Splawn
The Kitchn
2 days ago
When I signed my first-grader up for baseball, I was excited for spring evenings at the ball field and watching him find community in his team. What I wasn’t expecting? The pregame batting practices that would keep us on those fields for hours on a Wednesday night or the double-game weeks...
ORGANISING your home can feel like a real chore. Especially when the clutter has built up over the months and you can't decide what you really need to keep. Cleaning and organising pro Caroline Solomon, who goes by neat Caroline online, shared her tips for an organised home on TikTok.
HOUSE plants have become all the rage as of recent, with every corner now a house for large Monstera Deliciosa and adorable miniature cacti. But whilst the green tenants bring multiple benefits to your house, they can also be tricky to look after. To give keen plant owners a helping...
KEEPING the kids entertained after school and during half-term can be exhausting. But this mum came up with a clever trick to keep them entertained for ages. Days out with the kids can be pretty pricey, but sitting at home all day can be mind numbing. Luckily this mum shared...
SPRING is in the air and that means it's finally time to venture into your garden. If like many of us, you've neglected your outdoor space over the winter, it's not too late to get it looking vibrant in time for spring. When it comes to maintaining a gorgeous outdoor...
DUST can build up quickly in those hard to reach places. Luckily, cleaning pro Sophie shared how she manages to keep her home dust free without any fuss, and how she manages to reach the trickiest spots. Sophie shared her clever tricks on Instagram, showing that there's no excuse for...
I would love to sit here and act like I’ve never taken a shortcut in my professional cooking life, but that would simply not be true. In fact, I love a good shortcut and I will seek one out whenever possible. Work smarter, not harder, right? When perusing the internet for contenders to go head to head in our recipe showdown for carbonara, I came across Damn Delicious’ take on carbonara. It boasted a super-straightforward ingredient list and a 15- minute cook time that was hard to pass up. I’m all for simplifying, so I was super curious to give this recipe a spin.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, I was never the biggest fan of tuna fish. There was something about the texture and smell of the mayo-infused tuna my mom made that just didn’t do it for me (sorry, Mom!). I was also a vegetarian for a period of time while I was younger, so it wasn’t until adulthood that I decided to give tuna a chance. More and more sustainably caught tinned fish brands are filling up the grocery aisles (and our Instagram feeds) — and in gourmet flavors, to boot — which definitely piqued my interest. And as a private chef, I really needed to see (er, taste) what all the hype was about. But it happened in a totally unplanned way.
My grandmother’s kitchen was a fabulous ’70’s kitchen with yellow formica counters and a trailing ivy that hung in a half-circle basket from the ceiling. A tiny bird made of itty-bitty feathers glued to a styrofoam ball perched on a wire stuck into the soil, and the cat, Michelle, liked to curl up on the ottoman by the TV, annoyed at all the family noise but choosing to hang out with us anyway.
A MUM-of-five has revealed her easy “penny challenge” that will help you save £667 in just 12 months. Forget putting away big sums, TikTok user Jess showed how the most you ever need to put away is £3.65 in one go. The first day you put...
When I was growing up in the South, certain comfort foods were a staple at Sunday dinners and family gatherings — from sweet pecan pie to baked macaroni and cheese to crunchy fried chicken. But for my family, there was one dish that was reserved for the most special occasions: chicken pot pie.
SPRING has officially started, which means warmer weather is on the way for many parts of the country. The new season marks the return of lush trees and plants, which also means an uptick of pollen is soon to be in the air. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies,...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love any holiday. Actually, let me amend that: I love any chance to entertain family and friends. First, because it’s a treat to be able to enjoy each other’s company, and second, because appetizers are some of the best foods known to mankind. Made-from-scratch apps are great, but if there’s one thing my mom taught me, it’s that shortcuts — namely the kind you can stash in your freezer year-round — are the way to go when entertaining guests. That’s where one of my favorite frozen finds comes in. It’s perfect for any occasion (any time of year) and super fun to customize!
Admittedly, I was late to the overnight oats party — and not fashionably late, years late. Looking back, it was hard for me to break away from my routine breakfast; few things were quicker, easier, and more satisfying than cereal and milk. I even stored some at whatever office I worked in at the time to enjoy after my morning commute, so I could “sleep in” an extra 10 minutes.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me well, knows that I have at least three pints and/or tubs of ice cream (or ice cream-based desserts) stashed in my freezer at all times. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is (iced-coffee fans, you get it!), I’m adding scoops to bowls or cones, or just diving right into the tub, spoon in hand. My childhood favorite is, and remains, chocolate ice cream. Over the years, I’ve tried my fair share of brands out there, but could really never decide which one I liked best … until now. I sampled 19 different brands of chocolate ice cream, including seven dairy-free options, to nail down a winner in each category once and for all. Here’s how it went!
On any given day, my house — home to seven humans and one large and lively dog — is somewhere on the spectrum between laundry-and-toy-cyclone and lived-in-but-presentable. And I’ve come to accept imperfection (really), but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to keep my home in reasonable order (I do!).
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s the time of spring when the tables at the farmers market are piled high with a bounty of spring produce. There’s asparagus and radishes and carrots and greens and herbs, and I want all of it! It’s nearly impossible to contain my excitement, as evidenced by my large tote overflowing with a rainbow of vegetables. I’m certain that I’m not alone in my excitement and enthusiasm for spring vegetables, and for those of you who are just as giddy for peak-season produce, this week’s meal prep plan was made with you in mind.
Muddy Buddies (also known as Puppy Chow), is a popular Chex recipe that transforms the simple cereal into a sweet snack. The original recipe uses plain Chex cereal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Essentially, you melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter together; stir in vanilla; pour it over the Chex; mix it all together; and then coat it with powdered sugar by shaking it in a resealable plastic bag. It’s easy enough and ready in about 15 minutes, but blogger Sarah Crawford of Broma Bakery has an even easier way of making it.
A man who needed to have his meal delivered placed an order almost at the end of a shift for restaurant workers. He hadn't been feeling well that day, and he was half expecting his order to be canceled. However, he was surprised by a very kind note, an extra crunchy meal, and free bread added.
Comments / 0