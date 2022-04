The first time Grinnell women’s basketball head coach Dana Harrold had a chance to see Erin Lillis play in person, her competitive nature stood out. If Harrold could land her, she thought, Lillis would have a chance to have an impact right away in her program. She did. And so did Lillis. It just took a year longer than either thought when COVID-19 shutdown last season for many Division III schools.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO