Police: Shooting in Norristown may have stemmed from stolen vehicle dispute

Norristown Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over a stolen vehicle.

It happened after 10 a.m. in the area of Oak and Thomas streets.

The victim was flown to Temple Hospital in Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

Officials believe there is only one shooter at this time.

Detectives and patrol are still working the scene.

No arrests have been made.