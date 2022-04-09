ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Police: Shooting in Norristown may have stemmed from stolen vehicle dispute

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRtSs_0f4TO8Xx00

Norristown Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over a stolen vehicle.

It happened after 10 a.m. in the area of Oak and Thomas streets.

The victim was flown to Temple Hospital in Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

Officials believe there is only one shooter at this time.

Detectives and patrol are still working the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room. On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large. They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served. Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oak#Norristown Police#Temple Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

At Least 30 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Shooting That Killed 21-Year-Old Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia. Officers raced to the scene just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on North Opal Street, off West Dauphin Street. Police tell Eyewitness News a 21-year-old man was shot at 30 times. Only one those bullets hit him, in the back, killing him. Police say they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy