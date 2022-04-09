Josh Kelly’s stoppage-time strike gives Maidenhead win at Dover

Josh Kelly fired home deep into injury time to deny rock-bottom Dover a second consecutive point in their National League clash with Maidenhead as they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Dover keeper Alexis Andre had performed heroics to keep his side on level terms with a series of super saves including one to deny Shawn McCoulsky two minutes from time.

The hosts had held their own through a low-key first half as they looked to continue their momentum after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with struggling King’s Lynn.

But their chances were made more difficult five minutes from time when they had Luke Baptiste sent off for a second bookable offence.

And Kelly finally broke the deadlock four minutes into added time to give Maidenhead their first win in four National League games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox