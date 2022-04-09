ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois lawmakers approve $46.5B budget with tax relief

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers have approved a $46.5 billion budget that includes $1.8 billion in election-year tax relief and a $1 billion deposit...

CNET

Gas Price Relief: Which States Are Cutting Taxes or Giving Money Back?

The number of states passing laws to suspend gas taxes continues to grow. On Thursday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation to pause the state's gas surcharge, knocking 25 cents off the price per gallon. Earlier, both Maryland and Georgia also temporarily killed their states' gas taxes, cutting gallon prices by 36 cents and 29 cents, respectively.
FOXBusiness

Lawmakers consider pump relief stimulus

Lawmakers are proposing ways to provide some relief at the pump as record-high gas prices hit drivers in the wallet. It could come in the form of a stimulus check, similar to the pandemic relief program. That's one idea pitched by House Democrats, according to FOX 59. The Biden administration...
WEHT/WTVW

IL lawmakers looking at tax relief for IL families

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – In Illinois, dozens of lawmakers are banding together for tax relief. They say families in Illinois are suffering as federal pandemic relief expires amid record high inflation. Lawmakers are pushing to expand Illinois’ earned income credit and create a statewide child tax credit. Advocates say that implementing the proposals would benefit nearly […]
AOL Corp

These are the most and least federally-dependent U.S. states

Republican-leaning states tend to be more reliant on federal funding, according to a recent study from WalletHub. The analysis looked at the return on taxes paid to the federal government, the share of federal jobs, and federal funding as a share of state revenue, and weighed the federal aid dependence of each state's government and their residents separately.
Telegraph

CT approves gas tax relief plan. How does it compare to other states?

Connecticut motorists should start seeing relief at the pump in early April with the General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelming approving a three-month suspension of the state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax. Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the measure, which calls for a gas tax holiday from April 1 to...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois lawmaker introduces a bill to cap state gas tax

(The Center Square) – A piece of legislation heard before the Illinois House of Representatives could reduce the state's high taxes on gasoline by implementing a cap on the sales tax. State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, introduced House Bill 5723, which would cap the sales tax on gas at...
WCVB

Massachusetts lawmakers show little urgency in gas tax relief

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined skeptics of gas tax relief on Monday as Beacon Hill lawmakers did not appear close to an agreement on ways to deliver tax relief to residents feeling the twin pinch of soaring gas prices and historic inflation. House Speaker Ronald Mariano doubled...
WTOP

Virginia’s governor proposes 3-month gas tax holiday; Democrats ‘baffled’ by legislative delay

Virginia is looking to follow Maryland’s lead with its own gas tax holiday, but is struggling to put a cohesive plan in place to do so. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Monday that it’s sending legislation to the General Assembly that would suspend the tax — which is 26.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 27 cents per gallon of diesel — in May, June and July before phasing it back in the following two months.
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lawmakers wait for action on gasoline tax relief

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — State leaders are looking to provide relief at the pump for Rhode Islanders, but they don't yet have a timeline for when that could happen. Legislation to suspend the gasoline tax is still pending in both the Senate and the House. A spokesperson for the Senate said the proposal for the gas tax relief bill has not yet been heard by the finance committees in either chamber.
