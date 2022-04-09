ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dagenham keep play-off hopes alive with victory at Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Paul McCallum and Junior Morias scored second-half goals to clinch Vanarama National League play-off hopefuls Dagenham & Redbridge a 2-0 win at Bromley.

McCallum broke the deadlock early in the second half and Morais gave them a two-goal cushion deep into the second period.The Daggers went close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute when McCallum’s shot hit a post at the end of a superb six-man move.

McCallum struck the opener in the 47th minute with his 16th goal of the season in all competitions, turning home the ball at the back post following a corner.

Former Peterborough and Northampton forward Morias added the visitors’ second when he latched on to a cross and steered home into the bottom corner in the 78th minute.

