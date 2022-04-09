Michael Flynn: Walsall must realise their footballing futures are on the line

Walsall manager Michael Flynn told his squad they are playing for their footballing futures following a poor display in a 1-0 defeat at Rochdale.

Conor Grant scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half, but in truth the slender scoreline flattered the visitors.

Flynn saw an upturn in form and results when he came in in February, but said he would be making changes during the summer.

He said: “It’s frustrating for me. I came in and got a reaction, they showed their capabilities but one player came into the dressing room after the game and said ‘Do you know what lads? Not enough of you care’.

“I didn’t have to say too much to them after that because they’ve just been told by their own peer that their performance and their attitude showed they don’t care.

“I felt for our fans. It was a big following and we gave them next to nothing to cheer about.

“I’m not going to name individuals, we know as a collective it wasn’t good enough and it’s my job to find players who are consistently a lot better than we have been doing.

“I’ve been blunt with them and told them they are playing for their futures – I don’t just mean at Walsall, I mean as professional footballers.

“Some of them might think they have deals sorted elsewhere but there’s a lot of players out of contract, it’s a tough, tough industry. I wouldn’t want to be released now with everything that’s going on in the world, so it’s a risky game some of them are playing.”

Dale dominated the opening 25 minutes during which Luke Charman saw one effort saved and headed another against a post from a tight angle. Both Grant and Paul Downing had attempts cleared off the line as the Saddlers hung on.

After a lull in the closing stages of the first period, the home side upped their game in the second half and scored after 55 minutes when Liam Kelly sent Grant through on goal and he kept his cool to beat Carl Rushworth.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “I thought the better team won. We got what we wanted out of the game.

“We started the game well, on the front foot, but then got sloppy in our work, our intensity and almost got sucked into playing like Walsall were playing.

“So there were a few reminders at half-time and in the second half I thought we were very good and probably should have scored a couple more goals.

“The clean sheet was very pleasing. For all that we were dominant in the game and should have scored more, we actually only scored one – but one was enough because we kept the clean sheet.

“We managed the game pretty well and as they were pushing men forward we created numerous chances to score a second.”

