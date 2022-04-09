ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers keeping Myles Turner?

 2 days ago
The Pacers aren’t done, either. It was assumed for much of the season that Myles Turner would be the big man traded away rather than the All-Star Sabonis. Indiana must now decide whether to extend Turner’s contract or resume a trade push; league sources indicate that Indiana, as it heads into an early summer, wants to keep Turner.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Jalen Smith (left groin) and Malcolm Brogdon (lower back) are questionable to play tomorrow against the #Sixers.

Chris Duarte, Nate Hinton (COVID-19 protocols), Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 8:17 PM

Michael Scotto: I spoke with four NBA executives who told me they believe Myles Turner can still get a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this offseason. When I asked the executives which teams they believe could try and trade for him, the usual suspects came up, including Charlotte, Toronto and Dallas. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

Scott Agness: My belief going into next season is you either have to trade or extend him. You’re not going to bring him back entering the final year of a contract. I doubt that would happen. I guess you could still trade him at the trade deadline. My current thinking is they’ll bring him back coming off an injury, and they’ll finally be able to see what he looks like with the new face of the team in Tyrese Haliburton. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

You mentioned those teams. Those are the same teams that have been after him and targeting him for two or three years, it seems. Charlotte. Dallas. Atlanta at one time. The Lakers had made calls about him previously. Toronto could be in there. I know if he does get traded, Dallas would definitely be one that interests him personally because that’s his hometown team. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

