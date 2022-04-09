ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged for a second time

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time — nearly 20 years after they announced their first engagement in 2002.

Lopez broke the news Friday evening on social media, telling her fans she had a “really exciting and special story to share” via her “On the JLo” newsletter. Subscribers who visited the newsletter’s site were greeted with a video of Lopez on the verge of tears while she adjusted what appeared to be an engagement ring with a green stone.

“You’re perfect,” her voice could be heard saying at the end of the video.

A representative for Lopez confirmed to People that she and Affleck were indeed engaged.

Lopez and Affleck first became an item in 2002 and were engaged later that year. The called off the engagement in 2004.

Both Lopez and Affleck have each been married since their split — Lopez to singer Marc Anthony, and Affleck to actor Jennifer Garner. Lopez was also engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez in 2019, though the two called it quits in 2021.

Lopez and Affleck were again spotted together in mid-2021. Lopez confirmed the relationship in July of that year, in an Instagram post that included a photo of she and Affleck kissing.

Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wears a White Crop Top with Overalls on a PDA-Filled Holiday with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying quality time together in Spain. The couple was recently spotted making a PDA-filled appearance in Gran Canaria, where J.Lo is filming The Mother. The Netflix film, directed by Niki Caro and starring Lopez (who is also producing with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas for Nuyorican Productions), follows the story of "a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men," per Deadline. Others cast in the film include Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Paul Raci.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Romantic History: From Ben Affleck To Marc Anthony & Every Great Love In Between

Jennifer Lopez is engaged for the second time to Ben Affleck! As fans congratulate the couple, look back at some of her most iconic loves here. Jennifer Lopez‘s life has been rich in fashion, music, and even romance! Over the course of her decades-long career, the entertainer has been linked to new loves at different stages of her life. While trying to keep her personal life as private as possible, fans learned more and more about the loves of her life, and now we’re taking a tour through her past romances!
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In Gran Canaria Where She’s Filming ‘The Mother’ — Photos

Tourist alert! J.Lo enjoyed a day off from shooting ‘The Mother’ as she explored Gran Canaria, Spain with beau Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck, 49, touched down in Europe to visit his leading lady Jennifer Lopez, 52. The Boston native and Latina beauty were spotted holding hands as they explored Gran Canaria, Spain on Sunday, March 13, where she’s currently shooting Netflix project The Mother. Ben and J.Lo looked like total tourists as they walked around the Plaza de Santa Ana on an afternoon date.
Elite Daily

J. Lo And Ben Are Engaged Again Nearly 20 Years After Their First Engagement

Bennifer is back and stronger than ever. After their romance took over 2021 with one of the most long-awaited celeb reunions ever, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised fans with a very special video message on Friday, April 8. They’re engaged... again! The power couple first got engaged back in 2002, but wound up breaking up before they ever walked down the aisle. Now, nearly two decades later, the two lovebirds have found each other once again, and these tweets about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2022 engagement are all about second chances.
