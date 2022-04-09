ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lala Anthony Is ‘Top Notch’ In Her Two-Piece Pink Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJbhm_0f4TLdfK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeUNd_0f4TLdfK00

Source: Sylvain Gaboury / Getty

Lala Anthony recently took to Instagram to show off her “Top Notch” look earlier this week and she certainly is “top notch” in this stunning ensemble.

For her look, the Power actress donned a two-piece Barbie pink shirt and shirt set that was everything! The look featured a button down crop top cardigan and matching high wait skirt. She paired the look with a triangle Prada purse and matching knee-high boots. She wore her hair long and in a tinted, red colored hair-style and strutted her stuff as she modeled the look to perfection in her fun Instagram Reel.

“Top Notch ,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala)

Lala’s fans and follower’s also loved this look on the TV personality with many flooding her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ Show them how it’s done! ,” wrote one fan while another commented and said, “ You better steppp ” While JT of the City Girls commented, “ It’s the shake for me .”

Beauties, what do you think of Lala’s pink two piece skirt set ensemble?

DON’T MISS…

Lala Anthony Launches Her Own Hair Care Product: ‘It’s Not A Product That’s Just Targeted To One Hair Texture’

LaLa Anthony And Her Glemaud Dress Are A Match Made In Heaven

Lala Anthony Speaks Publicly About Her Divorce For The First Time: ‘It Got Bad’

Comments / 0

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: LaLa Anthony On ‘Ellen’

Last week guest host Ciara welcomed one of her best friends La La Anthony to The Ellen Show. Since she’s single, she talked about what kind of guy she’s looking for and they played a game to find out her relationship dealbreakers. The actress also chatted about being overly enthusiastic at her teen son’s basketball games, her new hair care line, Inala, and filming both “The Chi” and “Black Mafia Family” simultaneously.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
La La Anthony
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Fiery Red Fringe Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels

Click here to read the full article. You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to serve a look. On Sunday, the “Black-ish” alum brought style and laughs to her Instagram feed. In the carousel images, the award-winning actress showcases her dance moves in a vibrant red ensemble. “Shimmy shimmy coco pop,” she wrote under the upload. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The new photo immediately sent social media into a frenzy as some followers thought she resembled Solange Knowles. Ross wore a bright red jumpsuit. The one-piece garment was complete with spaghetti straps,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Serves Y2K Street Style With Purple Sweatsuit, Vibrant Yellow Top & White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Alicia Keys revived her early Y2K street style aesthetic with a cozy outfit. The R&B songstress was spotted leaving Lincoln Center by Columbus Circle in New York City on Wednesday. The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer looked cool and casual as she waved to fans outside of the building. Keys opted for a relaxed look. She wore a loose-fitting purple sweatsuit that included a full zip hoodie. The “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Rihanna Styled Her Sheer Oscars Afterparty Gown With Platform Sneakers

Rihanna's maternity style has been anything but basic, and that sentiment definitely holds true for the outfit she chose to wear for an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont. The singer and entrepreneur tossed aside any outdated bump-styling rules there may be with a gorgeous sheer gown by Valentino. Her daring look was from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection and consisted of a super-sheer top with poofy organza sleeves and a sequin skirt. She wore only a black bandeau as a layering piece, highlighting her growing baby bump from underneath the bodice of the dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall On Her “Romantic And Beautiful” Vera Wang Gown

“I’m incredibly excited, I’ve been watching the Oscars since I was a little girl,” says Regina Hall of being asked to co-host the 2022 Academy Awards. “And I feel really blessed to be doing it with Wanda Sykes and with Amy Schumer.” The American comic actor – known for her roles in Nine Perfect Strangers, Black Monday and Insecure – opted for a heavenly custom gown by Vera Wang for her big moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy