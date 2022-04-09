ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals vs Guardians in game 2 of the series

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians will meet in game 2 of the series today at 3:10pm. Cleveland Guardians (0-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-0) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0);...

