Saint Gabriel, LA

Police chief's son booked for attempted murder after weekend shooting in St. Gabriel

By Emily Davison
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GABRIEL - The son of St. Gabriel's police chief is facing charges after a shooting that left one person hurt. Kevin Ambeau Jr. was booked into...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 11

SpeakFacts
3d ago

Well the first time it looks like he was cleared for any wrongdoing! I. situations like this when a father son is being jail for criminal activity they are taken off of the case!

Reply(1)
4
Karen Harris
3d ago

He is he walk away from murder almost 7 years ago 😳 because he daddy is who he is. I pray that they get him this time.

Reply
6
#$chillout?
2d ago

They need to put him in prison for life, What a disgrace of justice. Federal authorities should be handling this case.🤔

Reply
4
