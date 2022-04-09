Fire Weather Watch issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and east central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow is expected where temperatures are above freezing with snow across areas where temperatures are near or below freezing. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with moderate to heavy snow at times may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.

