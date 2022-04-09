ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm...

alerts.weather.gov

KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Colorado State
County
Yuma County, CO
City
Yuma, CO
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Fire Weather Watch
WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and east central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow is expected where temperatures are above freezing with snow across areas where temperatures are near or below freezing. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with moderate to heavy snow at times may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Sunday morning until early Sunday evening for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 230...232...233 ...234...235...236 AND 237...which includes Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233...234...235 ...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 230...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s.
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Yuma PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE YUMA AREA SUNDAY The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Yuma area on Sunday. An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/yuma or call 602-771-2300.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the western foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could bring significant reduction in visibility.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Community Policy