ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 12:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Craigmont, Winchester, and Kamiah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult at times over some mountain passes at Berry Summit on Highway 299, and at the Collier Tunnel on Highway 199. Chain restrictions may go into effect. Roads will likely become snow- covered and slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s late tonight especially in any areas that clear out.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Watertown, MA
City
Lexington, MA
County
Norfolk County, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Needham, MA
City
Billerica, MA
City
Waltham, MA
County
Essex County, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Chelmsford, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Woburn, MA
City
Acton, MA
City
Framingham, MA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with up to 16 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Portions of the Coast Range, Kalmiopsis in Josephine County, and the Cascade Foothills and the Ashland Watershed in Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#12 44 00
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to 13 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cross, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cross; St. Francis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN ST. FRANCIS AND CROSS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for eastern Arkansas.
CROSS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt and Sheridan Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph along highway 200 and in the Seeley Lake region. Along I-90 from Bonner to Bearmouth, up to 4 inches is expected, along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph in isolated areas. Blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility along the interstate. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Camden, Dallas, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Phelps, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Camden; Dallas; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Phelps; Pulaski DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas and Laclede Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy