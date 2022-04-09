Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with up to 16 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Portions of the Coast Range, Kalmiopsis in Josephine County, and the Cascade Foothills and the Ashland Watershed in Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

CURRY COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO