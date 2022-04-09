ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas D-line on the rise: these players will make a difference in 2022

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Sacks haven’t been a significant statistic for Arkansas football in a long time.

The Razorbacks have shown they can win without having a dynamic pass rush as a unit, even if they have had individual players who can rack up the numbers. McTelvin Agim, Armon Watts and Jeremiah Ledbetter were all those kind of players even during the down years of Arkansas football.

Heading into the 2022 season, though, there is reason to think the entire front seven (or six, as the Hogs more often play) can beat some of the team totals of recent years . Arkansas hasn’t finished higher than eighth in the SEC in sacks since 2013.

“The difference I see in our line is the explosion off the ball and that we are moving the line of scrimmage backward a lot of the time in our pass rush games,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We’re attacking the tackles more on the edge and making them move their feet. I think Deke has done a really good job and the kids have gotten close to his teaching and things he’s done.”

The Deke that Pittman mentioned is first-year defensive line coach Deke Adams, whose new approach suggests that Arkansas’ new-look front could turn heads.

The Hogs lost three starters up front in defensive tackle John Ridgeway, tackle/end Markell Utsey and end Tre Williams. These are the players Arkansas will rely on to replace them in the fall.DE

Zach Williams, defensive end

Williams is the most natural pass rusher of the bunch and the team's returning leader in sacks, though he had just two last year serving on the second team. He is all but locked in as a starter in 2023.

Eric Gregory, defensive end/tackle

Gregory is the 'tweener of the group. He has played both tackle and end on the defensive line, but most of his work this spring has been on the outside. He is Arkansas' returning leading tackler in the group with 27.

Isaiah Nichols, defensive tackle

Nichols has been the first-teamer at tackle in Arkansas' three-man front this spring. The Springdale product had 1 1/2 sacks and a 3 1/2 tackles for-loss last year playing most behind Ridgeway.

Taurean Carter, defensive tackle

Carter stands as the most likely breakout candidate, at least by this author's estimation. He had 24 tackles, including three for-loss last year. He will move next to Nichols when Arkansas uses a four-man front.

Marcus Miller, defensive tackle

No, that isn't Marcus Miller in the picture. It's Adams, who will slot Miller as the first tackle off the bench, most likely. Miller, a native of Warren, Arkansas, played in just two games last year, but he's one of only four scholarship tackles on the roster and will be counted on.

Cam Bell, defensive tackle

Cam Ball doesn't have a picture yet because he hasn't played yet. But the redshirt freshman is considered the tackle of the future. He could very well leapfrog Miller in the pecking order on the inside.

Eric Thomas, defensive end

Thomas played in 12 games last year, mostly on special teams, but looks to be one of the first ends off the bench in 2022. "I think we’ll see Eric Thomas, he looks good. He’s running well. I think there are guys there that will help us," Pittman said.

Landon Jackson, defensive end

Arkansas wanted Landon Jackson from LSU, despite the former four-star recruit not seeing time in Baton Rouge. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, he brings a different look for the unit. He's still rehabilitating an injury, but should be healthy by the fall.

Hogs get late addition to running back room with weekend commit from Arkansas high-schooler

Running back was already going to be the biggest strength of the Arkansas football team. The unit became even deeper over the weekend. Javyean Dyer-Jones, a senior at Little Rock Christian, will join the team in 2022 as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder picked Arkansas over likely scholarships from Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. He joins a stacked Arkansas backfield that returns three players who each ran for more than 500 yards last year, plus speedster AJ Green who ran for more than 225. Dyer-Jones ran for 1,756 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping LRC to the Class 5A state semifinals in...
ARKANSAS STATE
