Arkansas D-line on the rise: these players will make a difference in 2022

Sacks haven’t been a significant statistic for Arkansas football in a long time.

The Razorbacks have shown they can win without having a dynamic pass rush as a unit, even if they have had individual players who can rack up the numbers. McTelvin Agim, Armon Watts and Jeremiah Ledbetter were all those kind of players even during the down years of Arkansas football.

Heading into the 2022 season, though, there is reason to think the entire front seven (or six, as the Hogs more often play) can beat some of the team totals of recent years . Arkansas hasn’t finished higher than eighth in the SEC in sacks since 2013.

“The difference I see in our line is the explosion off the ball and that we are moving the line of scrimmage backward a lot of the time in our pass rush games,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We’re attacking the tackles more on the edge and making them move their feet. I think Deke has done a really good job and the kids have gotten close to his teaching and things he’s done.”

The Deke that Pittman mentioned is first-year defensive line coach Deke Adams, whose new approach suggests that Arkansas’ new-look front could turn heads.

The Hogs lost three starters up front in defensive tackle John Ridgeway, tackle/end Markell Utsey and end Tre Williams. These are the players Arkansas will rely on to replace them in the fall.DE

Zach Williams, defensive end

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Zach Williams (56) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D'Wan Mathis (2) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is the most natural pass rusher of the bunch and the team's returning leader in sacks, though he had just two last year serving on the second team. He is all but locked in as a starter in 2023.

Eric Gregory, defensive end/tackle

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) loos to pass in the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Gregory (50) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory is the 'tweener of the group. He has played both tackle and end on the defensive line, but most of his work this spring has been on the outside. He is Arkansas' returning leading tackler in the group with 27.

Isaiah Nichols, defensive tackle

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is sacked by Arkansas defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Nichols has been the first-teamer at tackle in Arkansas' three-man front this spring. The Springdale product had 1 1/2 sacks and a 3 1/2 tackles for-loss last year playing most behind Ridgeway.

Taurean Carter, defensive tackle

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Taurean Carter (91) defends in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Carter stands as the most likely breakout candidate, at least by this author's estimation. He had 24 tackles, including three for-loss last year. He will move next to Nichols when Arkansas uses a four-man front.

Marcus Miller, defensive tackle

South Carolina defensive line football coach Deke Adams, right, watches from court side seats during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

No, that isn't Marcus Miller in the picture. It's Adams, who will slot Miller as the first tackle off the bench, most likely. Miller, a native of Warren, Arkansas, played in just two games last year, but he's one of only four scholarship tackles on the roster and will be counted on.

Cam Bell, defensive tackle

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts before a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Cam Ball doesn't have a picture yet because he hasn't played yet. But the redshirt freshman is considered the tackle of the future. He could very well leapfrog Miller in the pecking order on the inside.

Eric Thomas, defensive end

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas played in 12 games last year, mostly on special teams, but looks to be one of the first ends off the bench in 2022. "I think we’ll see Eric Thomas, he looks good. He’s running well. I think there are guys there that will help us," Pittman said.

Landon Jackson, defensive end

Acting Arkansas coach Barry Odom, left, is pulled back to the sideline by an assistant during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Arkansas wanted Landon Jackson from LSU, despite the former four-star recruit not seeing time in Baton Rouge. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, he brings a different look for the unit. He's still rehabilitating an injury, but should be healthy by the fall.

