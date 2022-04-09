ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FOX45 Town Hall | Run for Baltimore City State's Attorney - Send us your questions

By WBFF Staff
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Make your voice heard, Wednesday, April 13th, at the next FOX45 "Your Voice, Your Future: Baltimore City State's Attorney Town Hall." Have a question for a Baltimore City State's Attorney candidate? Submit it now!. Or, join us in person and ask on-site, at the Bilingual...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 2

Related
wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTOP

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

13 Shot This Weekend In Baltimore, Police Release Names Of 7 Who Died As Neighbors Demand Action

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Boom! Boom! Boom!” Joyce Smith told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she heard the loud gunshots from her home in Northwest Baltimore’s Howard Park neighborhood. They were from a mass shooting that claimed the lives of three men Saturday night: 25-year-old Jawan Hall, 26-year-old Timothy Brown Junior and 26-year-old Darian Savoy.  A 73-year-old man survived. Baltimore police release identities of recent homicide victims @wjz pic.twitter.com/7zYD4BHggM — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 14, 2022 “I’m appalled. I’m angry,” Smith, the president of the Howard Park Civic Association, said. “We have complained about this corner for years, and nothing seems to get done about it. Now,...
BALTIMORE, MD
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Defense Attorney#Crime In Baltimore#Roya Hanna Independent#Democratic
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Thiru Vignarajah again announces candidacy for Baltimore City state's attorney

Filing deadline for candidates extended to April; Officials expect more candidates to run. Another familiar name has entered the race for state's attorney in Baltimore City. : 2022 WBAL-TV Maryland Voter's Guide - How to vote, who's running, important dates. Thiru Vignarajah on Tuesday filed with the Baltimore City Board...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Eye On Annapolis

Four of the Best Areas in Maryland to Retire In

Maryland is one of the more diverse states in the U.S, which makes it a prime location for retirees. There are plenty of relaxed areas with tons of activities for you to enjoy in each one. However, you might not know where to go as the number of possibilities can be overwhelming. Here are four of the best areas in Maryland to retire in.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

‘No. 1 concern of Marylanders’: Hogan to send funds, state troopers to help Baltimore Police target violent crime

The state of Maryland plans to send millions to beef up a Baltimore Police Department warrant task force, pay for additional federal prosecutors to focus on gun crime in the city and send state troopers to take over traffic patrols on Interstate 83, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Thursday. The governor called violent crime in Baltimore “the No. 1 concern of Marylanders” and said the Maryland ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy