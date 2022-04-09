Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by a dump truck on Florida highway, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dwayne Haskins was in South Florida training with several of his Steelers teammates. He also had just returned from the Steelers Legends Cruise with his wife Kalabrya last Sunday. The cruise combines current Steelers, legends of the black and gold, and fans of the team. It also has a faith element to it and Haskins shared his testimony with the fans. Also on the cruise were Super Bowl Steeler Dwayne Woodruff and his wife Joy. Woodruff said he was impressed with how Haskins related to the fans. “He was the fan favorite going forward and we ended up, in the end, between him and Santonio Holmes, who was a fan favorite,” Woodruff said. “I think he was well deserving of that.” Woodruff said the loss of Haskins goes well beyond the field. “Quite sad that we wouldn’t get to even know him better, more so the community of Pittsburgh will not get to really know him as a person or as a player,” Woodruff said. Haskins was 24-years-old.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO