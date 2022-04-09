ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by a dump truck on Florida highway, police say

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Haskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State, was struck and killed by a dump truck Saturday morning while trying to cross a highway on foot in South Florida, police said. Haskins, who re-signed with the Steelers in March after serving as a...

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Man believes he saw Dwayne Haskins on I-595 minutes before death

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot for unknown reasons on Saturday morning. NBC 6 South Florida spoke to a man who says he believes he saw the 24-year-old Haskins on I-595...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins

Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ben Roethlisberger shares heartfelt tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The NFL community was shocked by the news on Saturday that Dwayne Haskins has died, and Ben Roethlisberger was among those who shared a tribute to the late quarterback. Roethlisberger shared a nice note on social media in which he described Haskins as “a young man that didn’t ever seem to have a bad day.” He said he enjoyed being around Haskins and witnessing his love for football. Here’s the full tribute:
NFL
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Has Problem With Adam Schefter’s Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Jakobi Meyers is among many who took issue with how Adam Schefter reacted to the death of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Early Saturday morning, the 24-year-old Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate highway near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Haskins had been in Southern Florida training with some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
NFL
49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Steelers Super Bowl Champion Dwayne Woodruff Recalls Time With Dwyane Haskins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dwayne Haskins was in South Florida training with several of his Steelers teammates. He also had just returned from the Steelers Legends Cruise with his wife Kalabrya last Sunday. The cruise combines current Steelers, legends of the black and gold, and fans of the team. It also has a faith element to it and Haskins shared his testimony with the fans. Also on the cruise were Super Bowl Steeler Dwayne Woodruff and his wife Joy. Woodruff said he was impressed with how Haskins related to the fans. “He was the fan favorite going forward and we ended up, in the end, between him and Santonio Holmes, who was a fan favorite,” Woodruff said. “I think he was well deserving of that.” Woodruff said the loss of Haskins goes well beyond the field. “Quite sad that we wouldn’t get to even know him better, more so the community of Pittsburgh will not get to really know him as a person or as a player,” Woodruff said. Haskins was 24-years-old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL

