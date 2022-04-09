ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

QB Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24 after being hit by car

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was 24 years old.

Haskins started only one season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he led the team to a 13-1 record and a win in the Rose Bowl with 50 touchdown passes on the year. Haskins finished that season third in Heisman Trophy voting behind only quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa.

That breakout success made Haskins one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was selected by Washington with the 15th overall pick.

On Saturday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, and Commanders coach Ron Rivera all released statements.

In two seasons with Washington, Haskins threw 12 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and he was released near the end of his second season with the team.

Haskins was scooped up by the Steelers a few weeks after his release and spent the 2021 season as the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. In March, Pittsburgh retained Haskins by using a restricted free-agent tender that was set to pay him $2.54 million in 2022.

PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
