Albany PD: 16-year-old arrested with handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany Police said they arrested a 16-year-old after a foot chase. The Albany teen was allegedly arrested with a handgun.

On Friday, April 8, around 10:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street for reports of someone standing near the intersection with a handgun in their waistband. When police arrived, they located someone matching the description nearby and attempted to stop them.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Albany, ran from officers on foot but was eventually caught and arrested. A loaded .22 caliber handgun was recovered from inside the suspect’s pants.

The 16-year-old was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and remanded to the juvenile detention facility.

