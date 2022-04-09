ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany PD: 16-year-old arrested with handgun

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aldyS_0f4TJ3Ex00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany Police said they arrested a 16-year-old after a foot chase. The Albany teen was allegedly arrested with a handgun.

Police standoff on Galway Rd in Ballston Spa

On Friday, April 8, around 10:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street for reports of someone standing near the intersection with a handgun in their waistband. When police arrived, they located someone matching the description nearby and attempted to stop them.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Albany, ran from officers on foot but was eventually caught and arrested. A loaded .22 caliber handgun was recovered from inside the suspect’s pants.

Albany police recover guns, drugs after traffic stop

The 16-year-old was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and remanded to the juvenile detention facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 9

Don Barnes
2d ago

I am sure the clueless left wants to jump on the gun control bandwagon. Please understand that this 16 yo ILLEGALLY POSSESSED THIS HANDGUN. Nowhere in this state is there a path whereby this is legal which means that there is no frivolous useless law that you can pass that will change that situation. HOWEVER, after the arrest is made KEEP THE CRIMINAL IN JAIL, Give him some time to think about whether he want frequent flyer miles in prison, or fly the straight and narrow. The woke left just ignores all the common sense solutions.

Reply
4
Cherish
2d ago

WTH was a sixteen year old kid doing with a gun? Thank goodness they caught him before something went down. We got to pray for our children everyday. They are so lost in society. Where did we go wrong? 🙏🙄

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Galway, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Albany Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl, police say

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Police arrested a man in Idaho Falls after they say he raped a 16-year-old girl. The man, 23-year-old Danilo Nitura, was at a house in Eve. Dr. where he reportedly gave a 16-year-old girl a drink that made her feel dizzy. Despite being told to stop, officials say Nitura engaged the girl sexually.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy