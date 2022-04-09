Albany PD: 16-year-old arrested with handgun
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany Police said they arrested a 16-year-old after a foot chase. The Albany teen was allegedly arrested with a handgun.Police standoff on Galway Rd in Ballston Spa
On Friday, April 8, around 10:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street for reports of someone standing near the intersection with a handgun in their waistband. When police arrived, they located someone matching the description nearby and attempted to stop them.
The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Albany, ran from officers on foot but was eventually caught and arrested. A loaded .22 caliber handgun was recovered from inside the suspect’s pants.Albany police recover guns, drugs after traffic stop
The 16-year-old was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and remanded to the juvenile detention facility.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 9