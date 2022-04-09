Silver Alert issued for Patsy Ann Brown of Amite County

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Patsy Ann Brown of Centreville in Amite County.

MBI officials said Brown is five feet and six inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 12:00 p.m. on Ewell Road in Amite County on Friday, April 8. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a white top.

It’s believed she may be trying to reach League, Texas. She may be traveling in a 2003 brown/silver Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag #DBK2710.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about Brown can call the Amite County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-657-8057.

