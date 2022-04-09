Atlético loses at Mallorca before Man City CL decider

The Scudetto race took a major turn this weekend (catch all the action on Paramount+) with Napoli and AC Milan both failing to win so Inter Milan gained important points in the title race, moving them to within two points of their crosstown rival with a match in hand. The Rossoneri's second draw in a row against Torino was a disappointing result for the fans while a full Stadio Diego Maradona wasn't enough to bring a victory to Luciano Spalletti's side against a very solid Fiorentina which won again against Napoli just like they did in the Coppa Italia. Elsewhere Juventus won against Cagliari while AS Roma made a late comeback against Salernitana at home meaning the race for the top four remains unchanged as Juve keeps their five point cushion on Jose Mourinho's men.

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO