ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Atlético loses at Mallorca before Man City CL decider

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has lost 1-0 at Mallorca in the Spanish league as Diego Simeone’s side stumbled again after its defeat...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Mallorca Ball Boys Try To Waste Time, Jan Oblak Wasn't Having Any Of It

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak had to take matters into his own hands when two ball boys tried to waste time in the latter stages of their La Liga clash on Saturday. Four days after their Champions League defeat to Manchester City, a tired-looking Atletico dropped points on their travels, as struggling Mallorca picked up a crucial three points in their bid for survival.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Cristiano Ronaldo has to pray in the morning and say, 'Thank you, Benzema'': Antonio Cassano claims superstar owes his staggering success at Real Madrid to his former team-mate, who is now flourishing in his absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that he should 'pray in the morning' and 'thank' Karim Benzema for playing with him. The pair forged a legendary partnership at Real Madrid in which they won two LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies between 2009 and 2018. Benzema rarely got the credit...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Javier Aguirre
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Vedat Muriqi
The Guardian

European roundup: Atlético Madrid defeat hits Champions League buildup

Atlético Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at lowly Mallorca to end their six-game winning streak in La Liga as they prepared for their Champions League quarter‑final second leg against Manchester City. Diego Simeone rested several players before Wednesday’s home leg against City and Atlético struggled to find...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Ap#Spanish#The Champions League#Athletic Bilbao#Bayern Munich
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone offers no excuses for Mallorca loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side lost 1-0 away at Mallorca. Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of action, as they host Manchester City in Champions League quarter final second leg action, after losing at the Etihad Stadium last week. However, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A: AC Milan, Napoli gift Inter Milan upper hand in the Scudetto race; Jose Mourinho's Roma win again

The Scudetto race took a major turn this weekend (catch all the action on Paramount+) with Napoli and AC Milan both failing to win so Inter Milan gained important points in the title race, moving them to within two points of their crosstown rival with a match in hand. The Rossoneri's second draw in a row against Torino was a disappointing result for the fans while a full Stadio Diego Maradona wasn't enough to bring a victory to Luciano Spalletti's side against a very solid Fiorentina which won again against Napoli just like they did in the Coppa Italia. Elsewhere Juventus won against Cagliari while AS Roma made a late comeback against Salernitana at home meaning the race for the top four remains unchanged as Juve keeps their five point cushion on Jose Mourinho's men.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
FOX Sports

Arnautović nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

De Ligt admits Juventus had another poor start against Cagliari

Matthijs de Ligt scored Juventus’ equaliser in their 2-1 win against Cagliari last night and he admits it was another game in which they made a poor start. The Dutchman has become a mainstay in this Juve team and he partnered Giorgio Chiellini in the heart of the Bianconeri defence for the game.
UEFA
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy