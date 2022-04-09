ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Amateur jockey wins Grand National in retirement race

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXylh_0f4TI2Sr00

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen had quite the retirement ride on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Waley-Cohen marked his final race as a jockey by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race aboard a big outsider in 50-1 shot Noble Yeats.

“It's a fairy tale, it's a fantasy,” said Waley-Cohen, whose full-time job is a dentist.

In a dramatic end to a race run before a crowd of around 70,000 spectators, Noble Yeats reached the last of the 30 fences neck and neck with 15-2 favorite Any Second Now.

Noble Yeats pulled away on the long run to the finishing line on the 4 1/4 miles (6.4 kilometers) course and won by about three lengths.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Retirement on her terms came easy for double World Cup winner Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd insists she has had no problems adjusting to retirement but the two-time Fifa player of the year is looking forward to dusting off her boots to play in Soccer Aid this summer.The American, twice an Olympic champion and twice a World Cup winner, brought an end to her illustrious career last year after playing in her fourth Olympics in Tokyo.But the 39-year-old, whose career included a brief stint with Manchester City – and an FA Cup win – in 2017, will be back in England to play at the London Stadium on June 12.Lloyd’s career spanned more than...
FIFA
The Associated Press

Women play their first polo world championship in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Italian-Argentinian polo player Camila Rossi remembers the odd looks the boys gave her when she was in youth tournaments with them. American Erica Gandomcar doesn’t forget her failed attempts to convince the leaders of her country’s polo association that they should organize a world-class championship for women.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Race#Retirement#Grand National#Jockey#Liverpool#Ap
Tennis World Usa

'I know that Rafael Nadal likes his...', says ATP star

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were the two main protagonists of this exciting start to the season. The Manacor phenomenon returned to the field after the problem in his left foot and won the tournaments in Melbourne and Acapulco and, above all, the Australian Open. The success achieved in the...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Beating Rafael Nadal on clay is one of my most notable wins,' ATP star recalls

Rafael Nadal defeated Alexander Zverev in their first three encounters on clay, which was barely news when we consider the greatest clay-courter of all time. Still, Zverev was ready to change that in Madrid last year. The German defeated the Spaniard twice in a row on an indoor court at the end of 2020, and he extended his streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the Madrid quarter-final.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton edged at USATF Bermuda Games

Noah Lyles has said his fellow sprinters may be in trouble this season. The world 200m champion opened it by nearly grabbing a win in his complementary event, the 100m, at the USATF Bermuda Games on Saturday. Lyles couldn’t quite track down surprise winner Jerome Blake of Canada in the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'I'm a natural clay-courter'

Roger Federer won the first Major title at Wimbledon 2003, becoming a contender for the ATP throne that summer. The Swiss had the opportunity to become world no. 1 in Montreal, Cincinnati and the US Open. He wasted them and had to wait until February next year and his second Major crown at the Australian Open to become the world's leading player.
TENNIS
Road & Track

Charles Leclerc Wins Australian Grand Prix From Pole

Through three races, the 2022 Formula 1 season seems to be a duel between Ferrari lead driver Charles Leclerc and Red Bull lead driver Max Verstappen. That makes the first three races for Leclerc a stellar start to the biggest season of his career to date. It also makes the first three races for Verstappen a relative disaster.
MOTORSPORTS
InsideHook

You’ve Just Been Injured While Watching a Sporting Event. Now What?

In 2019, a six-year-old child named Bryson Galaz was watching the Los Angeles Angels warm up before a game when one of the players missed a catch. The ball struck Galaz in the head, and he was subsequently hospitalized. Now, The Guardian reports that Galaz’s family is suing the Angels, arguing that the impact of the ball resulted in brain damage. Their argument? That this could have been easily prevented, either with more netting or by instructing players to be more mindful of where they throw the ball when fans are present.
MLB
Boxing Scene

GB Boxing Wins Five Golds as Part of Eight Medal Haul in Finland

Golds for Niall Farrell, Lewis Richardson, George Crotty, Lewis Williams and Delicious Orie were the highlights of an outstanding week for GB Boxing at the Gee Bee tournament in Finland as all eight members of the team returned with a medal. The five gold medallists were joined on the podium...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy