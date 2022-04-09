ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

New express lanes on I-295 East Beltway open up

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWjaE_0f4TGLeT00
East Beltway express lanes (Jacob Pickering)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With any growing city comes the traffic.

Jacksonville’s I-295 beltway is no exception.

The I-295 East Beltway express lanes finally opened up Saturday, stretching from State Road 9B to J. Turner Butler Blvd.

STORY: Jacksonville Beach ends partnership with volunteer lifeguard organization

Action News Jax spoke with local driver Patricia Baden.

“If I’m in a hurry, I’m going to take it,” Baden said. “If I’m not, I’m just going to ride the regular one.”

The Florida Department of Transportation added two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction to help improve the congestion.

“In-town traffic is getting terrible, especially 295,” Baden said. “In the morning time, you can see it backed up. I wouldn’t want to be in that traffic.”

Action News Jax Traffic Expert Marcine Joseph spoke to FDOT this past week to break down what you can expect.

According to FDOT, this $139 million project began back in the spring of 2016.

FDOT hoped to have all the construction done by last fall but the project was delayed because of cold weather and the addition of an extra general purpose lane.

To travel southbound, drivers will have to enter the express lanes at JTB, and, to travel northbound, drivers will have to enter the express lanes from State Road 9B at E-Town.

STORY: Multiple pets killed in fire in Sans Souci neighborhood, JFRD says

Right now, you can only exit off 9B, not onto the beltway. FDOT hopes to complete that exit ramp within three to six months.

Drivers will only be charged during peak times, which are between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The express lane tolls will be free on weekends and holidays.

“If you’re going out of town or going somewhere on vacation that’s a trip, that’s worth the toll if you ask me,” Baden said. “Just so you don’t have to deal with in-town traffic.”

Drivers who plan to use the express lanes can either use a SunPass, E-PASS or pay by plate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Construction on I-495 express lanes to begin in Fairfax County

TYSONS, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that construction would begin on I-495 express lanes between Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The construction of a two-and-a-half-mile extension will give new travel options, reduce congestion, support new transit services and minimize cut-through traffic in residential communities. “The...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#State Road 9b#Action News Jax Traffic#Fdot#Jtb#Jfrd
First Coast News

Two children dead in Clay County wreck involving concrete truck, two vehicles

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WMBB

WestRock to close Panama City mill

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The mill that provided high-paying jobs to generations of workers in Panama City will permanently close on June 6. About 450 people will lose their jobs, Westrock, the owner of the mill, said in a news release. The mill produces containerboard, primarily heavyweight kraft, and fluff pulp, with a combined […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
click orlando

Over 16K drivers have used new I-4 Express lanes so far, FDOT says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Around 16,700 drivers have used I-4 Express lanes since the introduction of tolling fees in early March, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Over these few weeks, drivers in Seminole and Orange counties have used these managed, or express, lanes on Interstate 4 to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy