Through state-level expungement and reentry reforms of the last few years, Kentucky has seen significant progress in reducing our sky-high recidivism rate — the percentage of people returning to jail or prison — moving from an abysmal 44.5 percent in 2015 to an improving but still troubling 35.4 percent in 2018. We can continue to make Kentucky a safer place to live by pursuing policies that position folks for success once they leave incarceration.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO