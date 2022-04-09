Silver Alert canceled for Hendricks County man

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in DeKalb County arrested six people after officers raided a home and found a meth-making operation. On Tuesday, officers with the Auburn Police Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 800 Block of CR 9A in Corunna. Inside the home, police...
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A police K-9 is credited with finding a Geneva man wanted on an arrest warrant who was hiding in a field after he jumped from a moving car to avoid capture Sunday according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. At around 6 p.m., a...
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Earl Spicer of Lucedale, George County, Mississippi. Spicer is described as a White male, six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He […]
Update: Mr. Murray was found and is in good health. New Orleans – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 88-year-old Bernard Murray. Mr. Murray walked away from his home located on Milan Street in New Orleans. He was discovered missing around 11:00 a.m. this morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 32-year-old man was charged with murder in a Sunday night homicide at the Traveler’s Inn on East Washington Boulevard. Kevin G. Harris was booked into the Allen County Jail early Monday morning. He was set to appear in court later Monday. The...
UPDATE: According to Louisiana State Police, the Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown Sr. has been canceled. Authorities reported that all inquiries should be directed to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to The Louisiana State Police, officers issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for […]
SHELBURN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing 10-year-old girl. The Shelburn Police Department said Lillith Ruffner was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Shelburn, just south of Terre Haute. Police said Lillith is 4 feet 5 inches tall,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 03/25/2022 5:27 p.m.:. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Missing Child Alert for an Okaloosa County teen. They say Charlotte Sullivan is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Okaloosa County. The Florida Department...
DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police investigating the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls have asked for help from anyone who may have communicated with the social media profile “anthony_shots.”. As police probed the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives uncovered an online profile “anthony_shots”...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Fort Wayne man. Fort Wayne Police are investigating the disappearance of Rodney Dunbar II, 29. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen...
A silver alert for an 80-year-old man with onset dementia has been canceled after New Hampshire State Police said he was safely found. Police say Ronald Clang was reported missing Friday night at about 10:38 p.m. They say the Stark resident left his residence in a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado...
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man in San Antonio was discontinued on Tuesday. The San Antonio Police Department said Jimmy Salazar has been found. SAPD did not say what condition Salazar was found in, or provide any other additional details. --- (Original Story)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says a Nokomis man missing for day has been found and is safe. Frank Echevarria, 89, had been missing since Monday afternoon. His vehicle went through a license plate reader in Martin County early Tuesday morning, heading toward West Palm Beach.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Brentwood on Friday morning. TBI and Brentwood Police are looking for 82-year-old James Cox, who was last seen Thursday morning in Brentwood. Cox is 6′2″ and roughly 200 lbs.
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Columbia Fire and Rescue began their search for the body of a Columbia man after receiving a call Sunday night about a boat being overturned on a small pond near the Chattahoochee River. When first responders arrived at the scene, all that was found was...
