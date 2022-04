Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Jim Brown, executive chairman of the USA Rugby World Cup Bid Committee. Having secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympic Games, the United States has an incredible opportunity over the upcoming years to once again demonstrate our ability to create common ground through athletics. And that opportunity can be enhanced by landing premier events in yet another global sport: rugby. The United States is in advanced discussions to host the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup, opening the door to additional major...

SOCCER ・ 20 MINUTES AGO