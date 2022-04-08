ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 1 Vols happy to be back in friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson

By Ben McKee • VolQuest
Scarlet Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t been the easiest of starts to SEC play for Tennessee. After opening conference play with SEC East foe South Carolina, the Vols then traveled to previously ranked No.1 Ole Miss before traveling to then-ranked No. 9 Vanderbilt. Tennessee proceeded to sweep all three opponents and make...

tennessee.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt victorious at Tennessee

Tennessee’s women’s tennis team lost its home match to Vanderbilt Friday. The Lady Vols (11-7, 5-5 SEC) captured the doubles point, but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Commodores Friday at Knoxville’s Goodfriend Tennis Center. The match against Vanderbilt (12-7, 4-6 SEC) was moved from Barksdale Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Lindsey Nelson
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kingsport Times-News

Top-ranked Vols defeat Tigers to set SEC record

KNOXVILLE — No. 1 ranked Tennessee swept a weekend series with Missouri and made history as the first Southeastern Conference team to go 12-0 to open league play. Luc Lupius homered twice for the Vols (31-1) in a 4-3 win over the Tigers (18-11, 3-9) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Senior day: Lady Vols defeat Kentucky

Tennessee (12-7, 6-5 SEC) defeated Kentucky, 4-0, Sunday on senior day at Barksdale Stadium. “It was a pretty good day,” Lady Vols’ associate tennis head coach Jarryd Chaplin said following the match. “It was encouraging that we had those three singles points and a fourth getting close with two more battling out there.”
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball Players#Sec#Vanderbilt#Oxford

Comments / 0

Community Policy