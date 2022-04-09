ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Watch Florida State Seminoles Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game 2022

By Anthony Rumen
TheHDRoom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowser Stadium is set to host the Florida State Seminoles 2022 Spring Game on Saturday night. Also known as the Garnet & Gold football game, this FSU inter-squad scrimmage is set to start at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on Saturday, April 9th with TV coverage exclusive to the...

www.thehdroom.com

WCTV

Gene Deckerhoff signs off for the final time as Voice of the Noles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sports world and Tallahassee said goodbye to one of its most iconic voices, Gene Deckerhoff, following FSU’s Garnet and Gold Game Saturday afternoon. As previously announced, the longtime Voice of the Noles is headed into partial retirement following the annual game at Doak Campbell...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

