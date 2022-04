Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Christians around the world have been observing a 40-day liturgical season called Lent. The focus has been upon repentance. Lent comes from an old English word that means “spring.” As the holiday called Easter draws near, we celebrate new life and resurrection from the sleep of winter that has covered earth. Jesus Christ will arise from a damp garden tomb and proclaim that death and the grave do not have the last word.

