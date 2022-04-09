ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County sheriff’s deputy suspected of child sex abuse

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse, authorities said.

The 51-year-old deputy could face charges including lewd or lascivious acts and committing oral copulation with a child under the age of 14, the department said in a news release late Friday.

The investigation by the sheriff’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau and Special Victims Bureau began after authorities received a report of suspected child abuse, the department said.

Officials did not say when the investigation started or who the suspected victim was.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement that he was “appalled and saddened” by the allegations and committed to seeing justice served.

