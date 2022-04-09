ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man fatally shot during Elk Grove house party

By Jonathan Taraya
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Elk Grove are investigating a shooting at a house party that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

Elk Grove police said officers responded to a home on Brandamore Court near Bowmont Way at 2:06 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old gunshot victim. First responders tried to give medical aid, but the man died from his injury.

Woman killed in Elk Grove hit-and-run was walking on sidewalk

Police said the home was an Airbnb rental being used for a party. Detectives said there were about 10-15 people at the party when the shooting happened.

Police said most of the party attendees left before officers arrived.

No additional information was released about the shooter or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communication Center 916-714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering 274637 on a cell phone, followed by Tip732 and the message.

