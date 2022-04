BMW's M Division is having a fantastic start to its 50th anniversary year and things are only going to get better with the imminent arrival of the M2 and the M3 CS. These two new sports cars are sure to only do good things for BMW's bottom line, but the brand's performance-enhanced SUVs are often even more attractive to the average buyer who has a love for speed and a commitment to family. We've just reported on the facelifted BMW X6, having captured spy shots of the updated model, and now our photographers have caught the high-performance M version testing. Like its everyday sibling, it seems to be getting a more attractive design.

