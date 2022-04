Sean Dyche struck a defiant chord after he watched Burnley’s hopes of survival suffer a blow with a 2-0 loss at relegation rivals Norwich.A vital midweek win over Everton had moved the Clarets within a point of safety but the gap to the fourth-from-bottom Toffees is back to four after the weekend’s Premier League action.It leaves Burnley with eight games to secure survival and extend their top flight stay into a seventh campaign.And Dyche said: “We are still fighting. The league table hasn’t changed dramatically so now it is about taking the next eight games on.“That will be the focus....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO